Cary, NC – It’s December and that means a ton of Christmas-themed movies at the Cary Theater, including the traditional White Christmas sing-along, now expanded to five screenings.

White Christmas Sing-Along

The Cary Theater is holding its Christmas tradition of screening the 1954 classic “White Christmas” with the audience encouraged to sing along with the songs. Shows sell out fast so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get tickets in advance.

Friday, December 15 at 7 PM

Saturday, December 16 at 2 and 7 PM

Sunday, December 17 at 2 and 7 PM

Christmas Movies

Christmas in Connecticut – Friday, December 1 at 7 PM; Friday, December 8 at 7 PM

Love Actually – Friday, December 1 at 9:15 PM

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 PM

Almost Christmas – Thursday, December 7 at 2 and 9 PM

Surviving Christmas – Thursday, December 7 at 7 PM

Die Hard – Friday, December 8 at 9:15 PM

The Bishop’s Wife – Sunday, December 10 at 2 PM

Christmas with the Karounstzoses – Thursday, December 14 at 2 and 7 PM

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians – Thursday, December 14 at 9:30 PM

The Polar Express – Tuesday, December 19 at 10 AM; Sunday, December 24 at 2 PM

Silent Night, Bloody Night, presented by Cinema Overdrive – Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM

It’s a Wonderful Life – Thursday, December 21 at 2 PM; Saturday, December 23 at 7 PM

The Nativity Story – Thursday, December 21 at 7 PM

A Christmas Story – Thursday, December 21 at 9:15 PM; Friday, December 22 at 7 PM

Deck the Halls – Friday, December 22 at 9 PM

Elf, with “sock snowball fight” afterwards – Saturday, December 23 at 2 PM

New Features

Battle of the Sexes – Thursday, December 28 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, December 29 at 9 PM; Saturday, December 30 at 7 PM

In Search of Fellini – Thursday, December 28 at 9:30 PM; Friday, December 29 at 7 PM; Saturday, December 30 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, December 31 at 2 PM

Other Screening Events

Doctor Zhivago – Sunday, December 3 at 2 PM

Deadly Influences (locally produced documentary) – Monday, December 4 at 7 PM

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, December 6 at 7 PM

Live Events

Tutu School Presents: Winter Bravo Bash Plies & Peppermints Toddler Division – Saturday, December 9 at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM

Jonathan Byrd and Corin Raymond, presented by Six String – Saturday, December 9 at 8 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.