Weekend Events: Heart of the Holidays, Local Markets and More

Cary, NC – As December starts up, there are more Christmas, Hanukah and general holiday themed events in Cary, ranging from local markets to Downtown Cary’s Heart of the Holidays event and much more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Garden Supply Co. is holding its Holiday Sip and Shop event with a chance to shop for gifts for gardeners in your lives with advice from employees. There will also be wine to sip and sample while you are there, all starting at 5 PM.

Chatham Street Wine Market is holding a wine tasting event this Thursday, with wine poured by a guest sommelier. It starts at 5 PM.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, December 1, 2017

The Cary Players begin their performance of “A Christmas Story,” the classic story of Ralphie Parker and his one Christmas that did not go well. The play takes place at the Cary Arts Center, running from this Friday to Monday, starting at 7 PM.

Starting this December, the Cary Theater starts its run of Christmas and other holiday films. Starting this Friday, the theater is screening “Christmas in Connecticut” at 7 PM and “Love Actually” at 9:15 PM.

Barnes & Noble is starting December with a storytime reading of “The Polar Express.” There will be coloring and activities afterwards, with the reading starting at 7 PM.

To see more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, December 2, 2017

Downtown Cary will be holding the Gingerbread House Competition, organized by the Heart of Cary Association. Businesses from around Cary, as well as some town buildings such as the library, will be showing off their gingerbread houses for visitors to admire. They will be out all day. Also, look for Santa’s Workshop at the Herb Young Community Center, open at 10 AM.

Christ The King Lutheran Church is holding their first ever annual Christmas concert with a variety of musical styles. It is free to attend but donations are asked. It starts at 3 PM.

The Town of Cary is holding its annual tree lighting, complete with festivities, music, actors and more. It all starts at 6 PM at Town Hall.

There are more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, December 3, 2017

Temple Beth Or in Cary is holding a Hanukah Market with arts, crafts and food made by Jewish artisans. It is free and open to all shoppers, starting at 10 AM.

The Mayton Inn is holding a “Locally Made Market” with arts and crafts made by more than 35 local artisans. The first 50 customers will receive a limited edition Mayton Inn portrait, with the market starting at noon.

The Cary Community Choir is performing Handel’s “Messiah” for the holidays. It takes place at Westwood Baptist Church starting at 7:30 PM.

And there are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

An Evening with Elves is an annual tradition at Marbles Museum in Downtown Raleigh, with holiday activities, s’mores, museum visits and more. It all starts at 6 PM this Friday.

Carolina Little Theatre is starting its production of Cinderella, running from this Friday to Sunday, December 17, 2017. It runs each weekend, starting at 7:30 PM on Thursdays and Fridays and 1 and 5 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Durham Holiday Parade is this Saturday along Main Street in Downtown Durham. There will be music, floats, candy and more, all starting at 11 AM. Later in the day, there will be the annual “Fun Fest” at 1 PM and a tree lighting at 4 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Dave Gill and Hal Goodtree.