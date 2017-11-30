Recipe: Homemade Ginger Tea

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – We dropped in for dinner recently at one of our favorite small restaurants in Cary, Himalayan Nepali Cuisine on East Chatham. They started us off with a cup of Ginger Tea so warm and comforting we had to try it ourselves in the FoodCary Test Kitchen.

Homemade Ginger Tea

Honestly, making homemade Ginger Tea is so easy it barely even requires a recipe. All you need is fresh ginger, honey and lemon.

Depending on how you prepare it, ginger tea takes four to 10 minutes to make.

This recipe makes two cups of tea.

Ingredients

One teaspoon grated (or one inch sliced) fresh ginger root

Two teaspoon of honey

Two lemon wedges

Two cups of water

Directions

Peel the ginger. You can grate or slice the ginger thinly. Grated ginger will brew faster than sliced and make a stronger tea. If grated, boil the ginger for about four minutes. If sliced, boil the ginger for about 10 minutes. Strain the tea into mugs. Add a teaspoon of honey and a squeeze of lemon juice to each mug.

If your tea is too strong or sharp tasting (like our first batch), just dilute it with boiling water.

To see variations on this recipe and learn more, go to FoodCary.com

Story and photos by Hal Goodtree.