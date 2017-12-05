Recipes: Holiday Cocktails for Every Occassion

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – The end of the year brings about a lot of holidays, each with their own occasions and needs. Here are some unique cocktail ideas for this time of the year.

Tequila Cider for Cold Weather

Not celebrating any sort of holiday and just want something for the Winter weather? Try a tequila cider.

Heat apple cider and cranberry juice cocktail together, with a 4:1 cider to juice ratio. Don’t heat it to a boil, just make it hot. Then, after removing from heat, add half a cup of tequila for every cup of cranberry juice cocktail, plus a quarter of a cup of triple sec or any other fruity liqueur. Serve in a mug or glass and add a lime wedge.

Happy Christmas Peppermint Drink

Are you jolly and love the Christmas holiday? It is hard to go wrong with a peppermint-flavored cocktail. But this year, mix it up by adding in some chocolate taste too.

Get an ounce of peppermint schnapps and an ounce of cream. Shake that with ice, along with an ounce and a half of white creme de cacao. Then, just strain it into a martini glass and you’re set, but you can garnish with a candy cane if you want even more mint flavor. Note, this will make a white-colored drink so you may want to add some food coloring to give it a brown, chocolatey color to match the taste.

New Year’s Champagne Cocktail

At a busy New Year’s Eve party, a lot of people will likely have a champagne bottle to share around. If you want to mix things up, here’s a way to turn that champagne into something new.

Most champagne cocktails are very fruity but this one keeps it simple. Take a champagne flute and put a sugar cube at the bottom. Then, soak the cube thoroughly in Angostura bitters. Fill the glass with champagne and then pair it with a lemon twist.

To find more recipes, including cocktails for Hanukah, Kwanzaa and more, go to FoodCary .

