Weekend Events: Cary Christmas Parade, Music Events and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, more holiday events are coming in, including the Cary Jaycees Christmas parade, Arbolito de la Esperanza and more, as well as many live music events at venues across town.

Thursday, December 7, 2017

Parent Chats is a monthly talk where parents can learn information and share concerns and questions with Bill Fletcher, Wake County Public School System board member. It takes place at the Cary Theater at 1 PM.

The Cary Gallery of Artists is holding its holiday open house. See art on display and meet with the gallery’s artists. Refreshments will also be served, with it all taking place at 5:30 PM.

Friday, December 8, 2017

The Cary Senior Center is holding a holiday potluck for Cary residents aged 55 and older. There will be a gift exchange and visitors are encouraged to bring a dish to share. It starts at 11:30 AM.

The Cary Theater is continuing to play Christmas movies throughout December. This Friday is the fan favorite Die Hard, starting at 9:15 PM. Also playing that day is Christmas in Connecticut at 7 PM.

Saturday, December 9, 2017

The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade takes place this Saturday on E Chatham Street in Downtown Cary. It starts at 2 PM, with Bob Dumas from Bob and the Showgram on G105 as this year’s grand marshall.

Arbolito de la Esperanza is a traditional tree lighting from Latin America, presented here in Cary by Diamante, Inc. There will also be a potluck dinner and traditional songs, all starting at 6 PM at the Herb Young Community Center.

Jonathan Byrd and Corin Raymond will be performing at the Cary Theater. The show, presented by Six String, starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, December 10, 2017

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is back at Ashworth Village with a special holiday marketplace. Locally made arts, crafts and food will be for sale, all starting at noon.

The International Ballet Academy is holding their performance of The Nutcracker this weekend. This includes performances at 2 and 7 PM on Saturday and a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday at 1 PM, all taking place at Cary Academy.

The Concert Signers of Cary as well as the Moonlighters Orchestra will be performing a holiday show at the Cary Arts Center. It takes place at 3 PM.

The Gregg Gelb Jazz Quintet is performing a holiday jazz concert at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center this Sunday. The show starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Raleigh tradition of A Christmas Carol adapted by Ira David Wood III kicks off this weekend, running from Wednesday to Sunday. It takes place at Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Raleigh, with times differing based on the day.

The North Carolina Museum of Art is starting their Fall Film Series, kicking it off with Berry Gordy’s Mahogany this Friday at 8 PM.

Chefs for Change is having a special gala with a three course meal as well as hors d’œuvres and wine and beer. This is a fundraising dinner for Families Moving Forward and takes place on Friday at The Rickhouse in Durham.

