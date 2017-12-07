The State of Solar in Cary

Editor’s Note: Kathy Miller of Yes Solar Solutions in Cary contributed to this article.

Cary, NC – Last week, at about 10:45 AM according to the Duke Energy outage map, more than 12,000 customers were affected by the loss of power. By 11:30 AM, that number had been reduced to just over 3,000 customers, including the Town of Cary buildings and facilities. It took some customers until around 2:45 PM to get power back, once again according to the Duke Energy outage map. Yes Solar Solutions, located in Cary, North Carolina was right in the mix when the outages moved down Maynard Road, from Harrison Avenue to High House Road.

Cary is home to a lot of residences and businesses who have decided to go solar, and since 2009, it is also home to Yes Solar Solutions. Anyone in Downtown Cary or on the way to the Citizens’ Convenience Center has probably noticed the solar tree out front, the solar lights in the parking lot, and the solar system on the roof (don’t forget the solar picnic tables!).

Co-Founders Stew and Kathy Miller, formerly owners of three Primrose Schools of Cary, have been committed Cary business owners for over 20 years. They are proud to have installed over 800 commercial and residential solar projects, electric vehicle charging systems and energy storage solutions, and to be the only solar company in the Carolinas to have earned accreditation by the North American Board of Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).

Businesses, churches, and a Cary fire station are also in Yes Solar Solutions’ Cary portfolio, for customers motivated by the tax credits for businesses and energy savings for any consumer. But the hottest subject right now is energy storage paired with solar PV. Yes Solar Solutions was the first company in North Carolina to become a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer, and has been installing units for the last six months. Many of the first installations have been for electric car owners, but even before the recent power outage in Cary, utility customers have been increasingly concerned about being dependent on the power company.

In addition to the solar structure in front of the Yes Solar building on S Dixon Avenue, the office is home to a 10 kW solar system with battery backup. The outage was a momentary disruption, and then the battery back-up system kicked in and kept our server running, the lights on, and the coffee brewing. You can read the full story here. Solar isn’t necessary for energy storage, but when used in conjunction the consumer can take a 30 percent tax credit on both systems.

Many towns and cities, including Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough, have joined the movement to be carbon-free ranging from year 2035 to 2050. Yes Solar Solutions would like to help add the Town of Cary to the list. In 2018 we will continue to see opportunities for growth in solar with a 2018 solar utility rebate, which Duke Energy will be announcing soon.

Business owners and homeowners alike are able to utilize the 2018 rebate, the federal tax incentive and the stable energy price that solar delivers to make financial sense and ensure a quick return on investment. Add the environmental benefits and marketing potential for businesses and solar simply makes sense.

Article by Kathy Miller. Photos courtesy of Yes Solar Solutions.