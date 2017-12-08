Cary, NC – A mix of precipitation and cold weather this weekend has many expecting snow and ice, while weather forecasts predict difficult driving conditions more than anything else.

If you had to drive or work outside on Friday, December 8, 2017, you know how miserable the weather has been lately. The bad news is, weather forecasts show this weekend will only get colder and grayer.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will continue to fall throughout Friday and into Saturday, though it will start letting up by Saturday night. Temperatures will also drop between now and Sunday, when they should begin to pick back up.

While the mix of rain and cold weather suggests snowfall, very little is being predicted and even less is predicted to accumulate on trees and roadways. Some cities West of Cary such as Durham have experienced hail but according to the latest AccuWeather Doppler, East of Wake County will not see as intense of cold weather.

However, driving during heavy rain and wind can plenty dangerous without adding snow to the equation. If roadways get icy between now and Sunday, that will create even more risk.

If you have to drive during this weather, remember to reduce your speed and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Give yourself an extra one to two seconds distance between yourself and other vehicles, and definitely have your lights on.

In general, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says Southern states will experience a drier Winter this year, especially compared to Northern states.

Make sure you keep an eye on CaryCitizen and your local weather news services in the event of any updates.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of NOAA, AccuWeather and Nimish Gogri.