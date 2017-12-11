Sams-Jones House Gets Potential New Tenant

Cary, NC – Since early 2016, the Sams-Jones House has sat empty as the Town of Cary looked for a new tenant. Now, town staff have selected a potential business to fill the historic house and Town Council will vote on approving the lease later this week.

Restauranteur and chef Michael Chuong and VVVC Inc. have been selected out of five proposals to lease the Sams-Jones House, recently renamed as the building gained historic landmark designation.

Chuong opened and currently owns Elements, an Asian fusion restaurant in Chapel Hill, in 2012. But before that, Chuong opened An in Cary for six years and also worked as Prestonwood Country Club’s executive chef.

Cary Town Council will vote on this lease at the Thursday, December 14, 2017 regular meeting. The lease will see VVVC Inc. pay the town over the next 10 years: $55,200 annually for years one through five and $60,700 annually for years six through 10, bringing in $579,500 of revenue in this 10 year term.