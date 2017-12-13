Weekend Events: Holiday Events, Local Concerts and More

Cary, NC – As the end of the year gets closer, there are more holiday events going on around Cary, from concerts to sing-a-longs to babysitting events and more.

To see more events, to go the CaryCitizen calendar .

Friday, December 15, 2017

Mad Dash Babysitting is an opportunity for parents of young kids to go do their holiday shopping or have a romantic evening. Drop your kids off at the Herb Young Community Center and they will be watched by the Cary Teen Council from 5:30 to 9:30 PM for free. All kids must be toilet-trained.

The White Christmas Sing-a-Long starts at the Cary Theater this Friday. This is a popular event where the film White Christmas plays and the audiences sing along with the music. It starts at 7 PM on Friday and 2 and 7 PM on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets go fast!

Winterfest 2017 is a performance by the Cary Town Band at the Cary Senior Center, with favorite songs for a variety of holidays. It is free to attend and starts at 7:30 PM.

For more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Cary Ballet will be performing a condensed version of The Nutcracker for children this Saturday at 10 AM at the Cary Arts Center. There will be another performance this Sunday at 2:30 PM.

The Concert Singers of Cary will be taking part of the holiday tradition of performing Handel’s “Messiah.” It takes place at the Halle Cultural Arts Center at 7:30 PM.

The Triangle Youth Brass Band will be performing a space-themed concert at Apex Friendship High School. The concert starts at 7:30 PM.

To see more Saturday events, go to our calendar.

Around the Triangle

A Bluegrass Christmas is a music event from Thursday to Saturday, running from 11 AM to 10 PM at the Hilton North Raleigh. Bluegrass bands including The Grass Cats, Tendergrass, Autumn and Canyon Moore, Flint Hill Bluegrass Band, The Trinity River Band and more will be performing.

The Band Together Holiday Bash is a holiday concert at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre this Friday at 8 PM, with bands The Connells, Surrender Human and Space Mullet performing.

The Durham Symphony Orchestra is playing their holiday pops event at the Durham Armory this Friday at 7 PM. There will also be a silent auction fundraiser.

Events from the CaryCitizen Calendar. Photos by Denny Colvin, Lindsey Chester and Paramount Pictures.