New Year’s Eve Events for the End of 2017

Cary, NC – 2017 is coming to an end – a time for reflection and a time for parties and celebration. We can’t help you with your introspection but here are some of the parties and events around Cary to ring in the New Year.

Parties

The Mayton Inn is holding a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, complete with a buffet, photo booth, a live DJ and a champagne toast at midnight. The event is geared toward adults but children are welcome, all starting at 7 PM.

The Matthews House is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a masked ball, complete with an open bar and hors d’œurvres catered by Southern Harvest. There will be music and dance guidance will be provided by Danceformation and Move With Grace. It starts at 8 PM.

Buffaloe Lanes in Cary is holding a special New Year’s Eve bowl on 10 PM. There will be music, bowling for prizes and TVs will show New Year Eve’s celebrations from around the world. Register in advance.

Jellybeans Super Skate Center is holding a New Year’s Eve skating event for kids aged 15 and younger. It starts at 8 PM with celebrations included, with advance registration online.

The Umstead Hotel and Spa is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration with food, dancing and drinks, plus a toast at midnight. It starts at 9:30 PM and everyone participating must be 21 and older. There will also be a special dinner at the Umstead served earlier in the day.

Entertainment

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is continuing into 2018 and the large, colorful, LED displays will also be on display at Koka Booth Amphitheatre on New Year’s Eve. It opens at 6 PM each day.

Abbey Road Tavern and Grill in Cary is holding a New Year’s Eve concert with the Boys of Summer performing. They are a classic rock cover band and will kick of 2018 with this show, starting at 9:30 PM.

Chef’s Palette Restaurant and Bar will have a New Year’s Eve concert with The Trophy Husbands performing. The show starts at 9 PM with no cover charge and there will be a midnight toast.

Doherty’s Irish Pub in Cary will have a New Year’s Eve party with DJ George performing. The show starts at 10 PM.

The Cary Theater will be screening the drama “In Search of Fellini” on New Year’s Eve at 2 PM.

First of 2018

Bond Park will be holding a walk on the Black Creek Greenway to kick off 2018. It starts on January 1, 2018 at 10 AM at the the North Cary Park entrance to the Black Creek Greenway.

Around the Triangle

First Night is back in Downtown Raleigh as this New Year’s Eve tradition brings out food, music and more, up and down Fayetteville Street, plus even more going on throughout downtown, all starting around 7 PM.

Ponysaurus in Downtown Durham is holding a large New Year’s Eve celebration complete with music by DJ Chocolate Thunder and a chance to win a year’s supply of beer. It all starts at 9 PM.

Got anymore New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in Cary? Let us know so we can include it in our guide.

For more events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Olivia Notter.