Business Bits: Downtown Cary Soft Openings, Relocations and More

Cary, NC – The end of the year is a slower time for new business news but there are some businesses that have announced they are moving, as well as some soft openings for restaurants in Downtown Cary.

Downtown Cary Food

In Downtown Cary, two food-centered businesses had their soft openings this month. One of those is Annelore’s German Bakery, which has been under construction since November 2016. The bakery is located on W Chatham Street next to Chocolate Smiles Village.

Also located in Downtown Cary, Postmaster started having its soft openings in December. This seasonal, local-focused restaurant will have a grand opening planning for late January to early February.

Relocations and Renamings

Private cell tower company CTI Towers is relocating its headquarters from Franklin, Mass. to Cary. The plan is for CTI to open back up in Cary in February.

GROW, baby and toddler clothing and supply store, is relocating from Ashworth Village to a store on E Chatham Street near the traffic circle. This new store location is the former location of Peruvian Market.

Adore, upscale women’s consignment store in Preston Corners, has changed its name to J’Adore.

Other Business News

Open in Tryon Village, in the same building that houses the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is doctor’s office North Carolina Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat.

Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream earned the second-most points of any competitor at this year’s 2017 National Ice Cream Retailers Association competition. Read more about that accolade here.

Cary-based S&A Communications won several MarCom Awards at the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. S&A earned the Platinum Award for “Communications/Public Relations” and “Research/Study” and the Gold Award for “Website, Business to Business,” “E-Communication, E-Newsletter” and Publication, Brochure/Sales Promotion. Also, S&A owner and {resident Chuck Norman received the Michael L. Herman Award for Excellence in Mentoring.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Postmaster and Michael Papich.