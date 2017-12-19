New Flexible Fitness Program Launches in Cary

Cary, NC – Fitness and proper nutrition are important practices but it can be hard to find the time to focus on them. The start of a GymGuyz franchise in Cary and Apex is aiming to help residents fit these healthy practices into their lives.

Exercise on Your Schedule

GymGuyz is a mobile fitness and personal training company, with trainers coming right to a customer and fitting into a busy schedule. Joelle and Walter Duren opened the local franchise after their own experiences in fitness, with Walter’s passion for sports and his time as a high school football official and Joelle’s trouble finding time to exercise when balancing parenting and work.

“We can come to your home, office, the park, anywhere,” Joelle Duren said. “We say, we can be anywhere with a trainer and be in and out in 60 minutes. It saves time because there’s no commuting to the gym and you have someone to build a relationship and work with.”

Walter Duren said the GymGuyz vans and trainers come with a variety of equipment for all kinds of workouts and can work with both individuals and groups.

“We’re excited to come to the area. We want to talk to people and find out what they want and need and create what’s best for them,” Walter Duren said. “When your lifestyle is in check, everything feels better.”

Healthy Living

Not only is GymGuyz set up to help with physical exercise, there is a whole lifestyle component with coaching on diet and living.

“It’s a novel, unique idea and we’re trying to not just service fitness but the whole lifestyle,” Walter Duren said. “That’s very important to me and we want to spread it as far as we can.”

Joelle Duren said, with Cary being a very health-focused area, this program should appeal to local residents.

“GymGuyz is really involved in the community and embodies changing lives,” Joelle Duren said. “It’s changing lives and making people happy, which is why we all get into fitness in the first place.”

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of GymGuyz.