Weekend Events: Christmas, Fundraisers and More

Cary, NC – It’s the last weekend before Christmas so start planning out your ways to relax with friends and family right before the big holiday now.

To see the full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Pre-Christmas Events

The Cary Theater will be playing Christmas movies all this weekend, including classics such as It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story. Also, there will be a special movie event on Saturday, December 23 at 2 PM with a screening of Elf that will include a mock snowball fight with rolled-up socks.

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is open until January 14, 2018. Normally the festival is closed on Mondays but it will be open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It opens at 6 PM each day.

Post-Christmas Events

The Cary Arts Center will host Cary’s 23rd annual Kwanzaa celebration, with dance, music and discussions about African-American culture. It is free and open to the public and starts at 11 AM and is produced by the Town of Cary in partnership with the Ujima Group, Inc.

There are many New Year’s Eve celebrations all across Cary. Check out our article to start planning for that.

Around the Triangle

The Second Annual Holiday Rescue Jam is a concert at the Pour House Music Hall in Downtown Raleigh with a canned food drive and unopened toy donation to benefit the Raleigh Rescue Mission. The show starts at 9 PM this Friday.

Motorco in Downtown Durham is holding a fundraising concert for Blackspace on Friday at 9 PM. Musical acts performing include The Beast, ZenSoFly, Defacto, Thezpian and Zoocrü.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.