Cary’s Kwanzaa Celebration Returns with Classic Dance and Music

Cary, NC – For more than 20 years, the Town of Cary and the Ujima Group, Inc. have partnered to create a large Kwanzaa event that invites everyone to get involved in this celebration of African-American heritage and culture.

Taking place Friday, December 29, 2017, the 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Cary will take place at the Cary Arts Center on Dry Avenue. This year’s theme is “Peace, Love and Respect…For Everybody.”

Kwanzaa was created in the 1960s as a way to celebrate African-American heritage and this year’s event will reflect that with performances by the The African American Dance Ensemble and the Kuumba Dance Company. Cary’s Kwanzaa Celebration also includes a vendor market with ethnic food vendors and arts and crafts activities for children.

In addition to the dance performances, there will be a mix of both classical music and original pieces, with singers including contralto Lois Deloatch. Also, the event will include a procession of the elders and the Harambee Circle.

The vendor booths and Children’s Village open at 11 AM, with performances and celebrations beginning at noon. The Cary Arts Center is located at 101 Dry Ave.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Ujima Group, Inc.