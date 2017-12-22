Cary, NC – With the start of the new year, the Cary Theater is playing celebrated independent movies that came out near the end of 2017, as well as several films related to the Civil Rights Movement to fit with MLK Dreamfest.

New Independent Films

The Florida Project – Thursday, January 11 at 2 and 9 PM; Thursday, January 18 at 7 PM; Friday, January 19 at 9 PM

Marjorie Prime – Thursday, January 25 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, January 26 at 7 PM; Saturday, January 27 at 9 PM

Lady Bird – Thursday, January 25 at 7 PM; Friday, January 26 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, January 27 at 7 PM; Sunday, January 28 at 2 PM

MLK Dreamfest

MLK Dreamfest is a yearly event in Cary to reflect on the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. specifically, running from January 13 to 15, 2018. The Cary Theater will be a venue for some Dreamfest events, including playing some films about the Civil Rights-era not officially as part of Dreamfest.

42 – Sunday, January 7 at 2 PM

Dreamfest: The Dream Revisited, Civil Rights in Perspective – Thursday, January 11 at 7 PM

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – Friday, January 12 at 7 PM

Get on the Bus – Friday, January 12 at 9:30 PM

Dreamfest: 13th, a Film by Ava DuVernay – Sunday, January 14 at 3 PM

Documentaries

In addition to the documentaries playing as part of MLK Dreamfest, the Cary Theater is also a destination for thought-provoking documentaries for Cary residents.

Faces Places – Thursday, January 18 at 9:30 PM; Friday, January 19 at 7 PM; Sunday, January 21 at 2 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, January 3 at 7 PM

The Rules of the Game – Thursday, January 4 at 2 and 7 PM

Maigret and the St. Fiacre Case – Thursday, January 4 at 9:30 PM

Batman: The Movie (1966) – Saturday, January 6 at 7 PM

The Dark Knight – Saturday, January 6 at 9 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, January 16 at 7 PM

Cinema Overdrive: What Have They Done to Your Daughters? – Wednesday, January 17 at 7:30 PM

Cocoon – Thursday, January 18 at 2 PM; Saturday, January 20 at 7 PM (Science on Screen event)

Bent – Tuesday, January 30 at 7 PM

Live Performances

Comedy Night featuring Dusty Slay with Aaron Weber – Friday, January 5 at 8 PM

Michael Reno Harrell and Dana Cooper, presented by Six String – Saturday, January 13 at 8 PM

