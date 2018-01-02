Harold’s Blog: New Year’s Eve, Transportation and More

Cary, NC – Happy New Year!! This was a very slow week due to the holiday so there isn’t much to report.

Most of my time was spent writing the State of Cary address. And at this point I have an outline, an opening, and a summary. I have also sent questions to staff for data.

Thursday – Economic Development in Cary

On Thursday of this week I talked with someone who has applied to be the Vice President of Economic Development. They were interested in my view of the position. I believe that this position is essential in recruiting and maintaining business in Cary. This person will need to not only recruit corporations but small business in strategic areas such as downtown and the Eastern Gateway. The position is also expanding in a way that will likely require traveling to recruit businesses especially after our branding campaign has been completed.

Saturday – Morrisville and Transportation Connection

Saturday I had my second meeting with Morrisville Mayor Cawley to talk about a variety of issues. He has a lot of great ideas of how we can coordinate and work better together. Both the Morrisville and Cary councils will have a joint meeting in the coming weeks. One topic we talked about was the Crabtree Crossing connection. He stated that he is opposed to the connection and is in favor of removing it from the transportation plan. However, he is not sure how the council will vote.

Emails From Citizens

Emails this week included:

Concerns about the Weldon Ridge proposal.

A complaint about the lack of leaf pickup. (Our schedule has collection about every four weeks. To increase the frequency would require more staff, more equipment, and more money. At this point I don’t believe our citizens are willing to pay more for leaf collection. Some municipalities, such as Morrisville, don’t have curbside leaf collection.)

Next week will also be a very light week for me. In addition to writing the State of Cary address I will have meetings with staff.

