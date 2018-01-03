Weekend Events: Three Kings Parade, Local Music and More

Cary, NC – It’s the first weekend of 2018 so celebrate with the Three Kings Parade, local music around the Triangle and much more.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, January 4, 2018

Parent Chats is an event for parents of students in the Wake County Public School System to talk with Bill Fletcher from the Wake Board of Education. This takes place at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

Bond Park Community Center is hosting a Summer Job Fair with information on job opportunities in Cary’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department during the Summer. All job applicants must be high school graduates by June 2018, with the job fair starting at 5 PM.

To find more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, January 5, 2018

Wine Away Friday is a weekly event at Chatham Hill Winery with live music from local musicians and wine by the glass or to sample. It starts at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a live comedy event with stand-up comedians Dusty Slay and Aaron Weber. The show starts at 8 PM.

There are more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, January 6, 2018

The Three Kings Parade is part of a Christmas/New Year’s tradition in Spanish-speaking communities. Presented by Diamante Inc. and the Town of Cary, the parade will start at the Page-Walker Center and run through Downtown Cary, starting at noon.

Batman fans will be able to see back-to-back Batman films at the Cary Theater, starting with Batman 1966 at 7 PM and The Dark Knight at 9 PM.

You can find more Saturday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

The Big River Band will be performing in Downtown Raleigh at the Lincoln Theatre this Friday at 8 PM. Opening acts include the Justin West Band, Sixteen Penny and Heads Up Penny.

Good Joke/Bad Joke Bingo is a bingo comedy event at Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh. Bingo numbers correspond to a variety of jokes, some good, some bad. It all starts at 10:30 PM on Saturday.

Soul musician Bette Smith will be performing at the Bullpen Beer Garden in Durham this Friday. The show starts at 8:30 PM and it is free to attend.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Kurt Hilton and Michael Papich.