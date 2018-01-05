Chatham Station Bringing “Industrial Chic” Venue to Downtown

Cary, NC – As Downtown Cary develops, buildings are being redeveloped and repurposed for new uses. One of those new redevelopments is the transformation of a tire store and auto garage into a wedding and event venue where the owners hope its industrial past can add character.

Near the intersection of East Chatham Street and North Walker Street, Chatham Station is a new wedding and event venue, which the owners said will stand out because of its “industrial chic” style that is different from other venues in the area.

“It has character; it’s not just a ballroom with wallpaper,” said owner Todd Mozingo. “It also has seven glass garage doors to let in a lot of natural light and they can open for easy ingress and egress to the courtyard”

Mozingo, who owns Chatham Station together with Sarah Shumay of Sweet SaraBell Weddings, said the Downtown Cary location will work well as an event venue because it is convenient for residents of various cities to travel there. He also described Downtown Cary in general as undergoing a “renaissance.”

Chatham Station is going into the former Just Tires location and will be a 4,500 square foot venue. Weddings are a big part of the venue’s marketing right now but Mozingo said the intention is for this to be for a variety of people and services.

“It’s large enough to accommodate weddings but intimate enough for bar and bat mitzvahs or birthday parties,” Mozingo said.

For the past seven years, Mozingo has owned Edible Art of Raleigh so he said this has given him insight into the wedding industry as his company made cakes for various celebrations.

“We probably worked on 200 to 250 weddings per year. Visiting a lot of weddings, I know what people like and what they don’t like,” he said.

Mozingo said having Shumay as a managing partner will also benefit the venue given her wedding planning expertise and experience.

Plans are for Chatham Station to open in May 2018 with bookings for those dates currently available. Chatham Station is located at 110 N Walker St.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Chatham Station.