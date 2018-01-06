Photos from Cary’s Bomb Cyclone

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Cary, NC- The weather services were calling it a “Bomb Cyclone” but here in Cary we received about 3″ The snow arrived late Wednesday night, January, 3rd and folks awoke to a winter wonderland Thursday morning.The kids missed two days of school and numerous practices and events were postponed or canceled. We asked our facebook fans to send in some of their photos. The response was overwhelming. Thank you fans for sharing! Here are some of the best. To see them all, head to our @carycitizen facebook page and look for the posts asking for photos. We received a ton!

Thank you to everyone who responded. We appreciate your enthusiasm. There were just too many to post here!

Amy Meyers Grant photo

 

photo by Julie Hedspeth

 

photo by Ginger Huffman

 

photo by Erika Woessner Matthews

 

photo by Erika Lee

 

photo by Erica Preusse Mackenzie

 

Photo by Eric Pizon

 

photo by Denise Pichirallo

 

photo by Christine Lynn

 

photo by Christian Ovsenik

 

photo by Chris Berry

 

photo by Ces Gesher

 

Pet rabbit enjoying the snow. photo by Carolyn Suddaby

 

Photo by Bonnie Preisler

 

Coronado pond. photo by April Dean

 

photo by Amy Renee Nordman Kern

 

Frozen Downtown Park Fountain. Photo by Aaron Randall

Temperatures will remain cold over the weekend but climb to the 50’s early next week. All this beautiful snow will disappear. Glad our fans captured some special moments.

First time commenter? Please read our Comments Policy. Comments are at the discretion of the Publisher.


0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *