Weekend Events: Dreamfest, Classical Concerts and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, there are Dreamfest events every day in Cary to celebrate and reflect on the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement, as well as many concerts with a variety of styles across town all weekend long.

Thursday, January 11, 2018

The Cary Town Council is having its regular meeting at Cary Town Hall at 6:30 PM. If you are interested in learning about some of the latest news in town, these meetings can be a source of information and are open to the public.

The Cary Theater is screening the documentary “The Dream Revisisted” as part of Dreamfest. It is a retrospective on the Civil Rights Movement and starts at 7 PM. The documentary is free but tickets are available in advance because of limited space. Also playing at the Cary Theater this Thursday is the film The Florida Project at 2 and 9 PM.

Friday, January 12, 2018

Family Style Fridays are a weekly dining event at the Mayton Inn, with live music starting at 6 PM. Dinner is served during Family Style Fridays from 5 to 10 PM.

Local musicians Tom Teachout and Karl Mann will be performing at Abbey Road Tavern & Grill in Cary with a mix of classic rock songs. The concert starts at 5 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing two feature films that, while not officially part of Cary’s Dreamfest, reflect on the Civil Rights Movement. Those films are Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? at 7 PM and Get On The Bus at 9:30 PM.

Saturday, January 13, 2018

The Cary Arts Center is hosting multiple Dreamfest events on Saturday. It starts with a sing-along children’s event about Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights history at 10 AM. Then at 1 PM, there will be a screening of the documentary “Racial Taboo” about African-American history, followed by a discussion and refreshments. And at 7:30 PM, the Triangle Jazz Band will perform “We Shall Overcome” by jazz composer Harold Mims.

Cary Classical Concerts returns with a unique “Audience’s Choice” concert where the show’s audience will be able to vote for what music pianist Steven Spooner plays. The concert takes place at St. Francis United Methodist Church at 5:30 PM.

The Cary Theater will be hosting musicians Michael Reno Harrell and Dana Cooper, who play Appalachain-tinged acoustic music. The concert, presented by Six String, takes place at 8 PM.

Sunday, January 14, 2018

The Matthews House is holding an expo together with the RDU Mobile Food Association with vendors, venue coordinators, stylists, wedding dress retailers and more for wedding events. From noon to 4 PM, visitors can visit these businesses in the wedding industry and also participate in yard games, a silent auction and more.

The Cary Theater is holding a screening as part of Dreamfest with the documentary “13th” about the use of incarcerated people in manufacturing and a broader look at the American prison system. It is free and takes place at 3 PM, with a discussion led by Dr. Thomas Easley from NC State University afterwards.

The Page-Walker Center is hosting a performance by “Musique Accordéon” with classic French music from cabaret halls to popular figures such as Edith Piaf. The show starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Symphony is performing at Meymandi Concert Hall in Downtown Raleigh, with a mix of different pieces such as Pictures at an Exhibition and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4. The concert takes place this Friday and Saturday at 8 PM.

The North Carolina Theatre is holding a performance of the play “Love Letters” with Sandy Duncan and Raleigh’s Ira David Wood III. It takes place at Fletcher Theatre in Raleigh and the show runs from this weekend to next, starting this Friday at 7:30 PM.

Eyes Up Here is an all-women comedy event at Durham’s Pinhook. The show starts at 5:30 PM and will also feature many beginner comedians from the local area.

