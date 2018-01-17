Weekend Events: Athletic Competition, Open Houses and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, the temperatures are still low so go warm up with some fun events around town, with arts events, athletic competitions, open houses and more.

Thursday, January 18, 2018

The Mayton Inn is holding a wellness and natural health event with speakers and advice on healthy lifestyles. It starts at 11 AM and are hosted by Women’s Power Networking’s Cary Chapter and includes time for networking.

West Regional Library is holding an artists event to learn about making temari, a Japanese art of making balls from colorful thread. Artist Dana Watson will be there and no registration is required. It starts at 3 PM.

Friday, January 19, 2018

Warrior Tech OCR holding a competition for people to show off their athletic prowess. There will be a kids division competition on Friday for children aged 5-12 and a teen and adult competition on Saturday, both at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing independent films and documentaries this weekend. On Friday, you can see the French documentary about artists Faces Places at 7 PM and the Oscar-contender The Florida Project at 9 PM, with screening the rest of the weekend as well.

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Good Hope Farm is holding a volunteer workday to prepare the farm for the Spring growing season. No gardening or farming experience is necessary but bring sturdy shoes and warm clothes as well as a reusable water bottle. It starts at 9 AM with registration online.

Zaniac in Parkside Town Commons is celebrating their one-year anniversary with free course demos, activities, scavenger hunts and more. It starts at 10 AM at 1206 Parkside Main St.

The Cary Theater is holding a “Science on Screen” event with a screening of the science fiction filmed Cocoon at 7 PM. Afterwards, there will be a presentation about the Cary Senior Center and the Wake County Senior Games about ways seniors can be active and physical.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Symphony is putting on a pop performance by mixing the music of the Rolling Stones with classical instruments. It takes place both this Friday and Saturday at 8 PM at Meymandi Concert Hall.

The North Carolina Museum of Art is having a dining event in conjunction with the reinstallation of the American art gallery. It includes a lecture and walking tour, all on Friday at 6:30 PM.

Jazz musician Mark Meadows, named Artist of the Year by D.C.’s “City Paper,” will be performing at Durham’s Beyu Caffe. He will be playing on Friday at 7 and 9 PM.

