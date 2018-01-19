V Foundation Adds New Bicycle Race for Cancer Fundraising

Cary, NC – The V Foundation for Cancer Research is well known in the Cary and Triangle area for their work on cancer research fundraising and their fundraising events such as the Tobacco Road Marathon. The organization is launching a new fundraising race and will have a training ride starting here in Cary.

New Fundraising Race

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is celebrating its 25th year in operation and as part of that celebration, they are creating the Victory Ride to Cure Cancer. This will be a fundraising bicycle ride stretching all throughout the Triangle, from RTP to Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

“We have had a strong presence in the Triangle for a long time,” said Sherrie Mazur, vice president of communications for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “We wanted to create a new event with different levels so everyone could participate and hold it where our roots are.”

The Victory Ride will include different distance levels, with participants riding as far as 100 miles all the way down to a one-mile family ride. Each fundraising level is also determined by the distance selected.

It takes place on Saturday, May 19, 2018, starting from the NC State Centennial Campus. However, there will be a training ride on Saturday, January 27, 2018 starting from Performance Bicycle in Cary at 653 Cary Towne Blvd. Mazur said the idea for the training ride came from practice runs the V Foundation held for marathons in the past.

“It was not only for training but it got people to come together and talk about how their training and fundraising was going,” Mazur said. “We’re hopeful the training ride will also bring the community together.”

Inaugural Ride

The Cary training ride will last for about one to two hours, depending on the skill level of the participating riders, Mazur said. The ride will also include a basic bicycle maintenance clinic, door prizes and refreshments. Cyclists can also register at the event.

As the inaugural Victory Ride, Mazur said they do not have exact predictions for how much money the event will raise but there are expectations for large turnout.

“We’re hoping to have about 750 participants,” Mazur said. “We’re also working on sponsorship deals.”

Before the official Victory Ride, the V Foundation will also be running its yearly Tobacco Road marathon on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

The V Foundation is a Four Star-rated charity by Charity Navigator, as well as a platinum star through Guide Star.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Damian Gadal and Ewan Traveler.