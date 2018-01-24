Weekend Events: Final Friday Art Loop, Cary Meet Yourself and More

Cary, NC – This weekend will be much warmer than last and there are fascinating events to go along with that. Check out some local artists at Final Friday Art Loop, learn about the many cultures in Cary at Cary Meet Yourself and much more.

Friday, January 26, 2018

The Cary Rotary Club is holding a fundraising to end hunger. There will be a lunch and dinner chili meal, with a goal of raising $44,000. The lunch starts at noon and the dinner starts at 5 PM, all at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church.

Final Friday Art Loop is this Friday, with artist exhibits and receptions all over Cary. There will be shows at Cary’s various galleries, museums, public centers and more, all starting at 6 PM.

All this weekend, the Cary Theater is playing new independent films, including this Friday with Oscar-nominated Lady Bird at 9:15 PM and the sci-fi drama Marjorie Prime at 7 PM.

Saturday, January 27, 2018

The Western Wake Farmers Market is this Saturday, with local vendors and farmers selling fresh produce and food. With warmer weathers coming back, now it a good time to visit and see what seasonal foods are in store, starting at 8 AM on Town Hall Drive in Morrisville.

Also, there’s the Winter Downtown Cary Farmers Market at Ivey-Ellington on W Chatham Street. It is running with shorter hours, from 9 to 11 AM, and has seasonal produce that is best this time of year.

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Cary Meet Yourself is a celebration of diversity in Cary. It includes both dance and music events, as well as panel discussions with a variety of Cary cultural groups. Cary students will also be showing artwork inspired by diversity and a winner will be announced, which includes a scholarship payment. It all takes place at the Cary Senior Center at 3 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Symphony is performing at Meymandi Concert Hall this Friday and Saturday. The shows will include Schubert’s unfinished symphonies as well as a variety of other music. The shows start at 8 PM.

American Aquarium are performing at Downtown Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre this Friday. See the popular indie rock band, with the doors opening at 9 PM.

Comedian John Mulaney is performing at the Durham Performing Arts Center this Friday, with two shows at 7 and 10 PM.

Events from the calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree, Brooke Meyer and Michael Papich.