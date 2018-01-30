Cary, NC – With the Academy Awards in early March, February is the month to catch up on Oscar-nominated films you missed. Or if you aren’t interested in the awards, the Cary Theater is still playing new independent films and documentaries, plus much more.

Oscar Nominated Films

The Academy Award nominees were announced in late January so all this month, you can check out some of those Best Picture nominees for 2018 and past Oscar winners.

2018 Nominated Films:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Thursday, February 1 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, February 2 at 9 PM; Saturday, February 3 at 7 PM; Thursday, February 8 at 9 PM; Friday, February 9 at 7 PM

The Shape of Water – Thursday, February 15 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, February 16 at 7 PM

Past Winners:

The Best Years of Our Lives – Sunday, February 4 at 2 PM

Slumdog Millionaire – Sunday, February 11 at 2 PM

Kramer vs. Kramer – Sunday, February 18 at 2 PM

From Here to Eternity – Sunday, February 25 at 2 PM

New Independent Films

Lucky – Thursday, February 1 at 7 PM; Friday, February 2 at 7 PM; Saturday, February 3 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, February 8 at 2 and 7 PM

19th Animation Show of Shows – Thursday, February 22 at 2 and 9 PM

Documentaries

City of Ghosts – Friday, February 9 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, February 15 at 7 PM; Friday, February 16 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, February 22 at 7 PM

Sitting at God’s Table – Saturday, February 10 at 7 PM

Live Shows

Comedy Night with Tom Simmons and Mark Brady – Saturday, February 17 at 8 PM

An Evening with Claire Holley and Eliot Bronson, Presented by Six String – Friday, February 23 at 8 PM

22nd Annual African-American Celebration – Saturday, February 24 at 11 AM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, February 7 at 7 PM

Cinema Overdrive Series: White of the Eye – Wednesday, February 21 at 7:30 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree, the Town of Cary and Michael Papich.