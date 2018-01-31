Weekend Events: Cary Players, Valentine’s Events and More

Cary, NC – To prepare for Valentine’s Day, there will be several romantic events around Cary, including a love story performed by the Cary Players, plus much more.

Thursday, February 1, 2018

Parent Chats is an opportunity for parents of students in the Wake County Public School System to chat with a member of the Wake school board, Bill Fletcher. The meeting is at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

The Cary Theater is playing Oscar-nominated films all this weekend, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri playing at 2 and 9 PM on Thursday. Also, the independent comedy Lucky is playing at 7 PM.

Chatham Street Wine Market is holding its weekly wine tasting event, with a guest sommelier doing the pouring. It starts at 5 PM.

Friday, February 2, 2018

This Friday and Saturday, Trillium Beauty is holding a pop-up Valentine’s Day market at its store. It includes gifts from jewelry and pastries to cosmetics and clothing. It is free to attend and opens at 8:30 AM both days.

Parent’s Night Out is a chance for parents to drop their kids off with the Cary Teen Council to be looked after while they have an early Valentine’s date. It takes place at Herb Young Community Center and runs from 5:30 to 9:30 PM. All children must be toilet-trained.

Starting Friday, the Cary Players will be performing the play “Almost, Maine” at the Cary Arts Center. It starts at 7 PM and runs on Saturday, February 3 and next weekend from Thursday, February 8 to Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Saturday, February 3, 2018

In addition to the Trillium Beauty pop-up shop and the Cary Players’ performance extending to Saturday, there will also be a Daddy-Daughter Dance this Friday and Saturday at the Cary Senior Center. This is a dance for daughters aged 4-12 and runs from 6 to 9 PM. Register in advance at the Bond Park Community Center.

Sunday, February 4, 2018

In the build-up to the Academy Awards, the Cary Theater will be playing past Oscar-winning films. This Sunday will show The Best Years of Our Lives, the 1946 winner, starting at 2 PM.

Spotlight on Cat Angels is a meeting at West Regional Library to talk with representatives from Cat Angels to learn about the work they do in the community and how people can get involved. It starts at 2 PM and no registration is required.

Around the Triangle

Groundhog Day is back and Sir Walter Wally is going predict the future. See the weather-detecting groundhog at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, with festivities starting at 9 AM.

The North Carolina Museum of History will be screening the classic film The African Queen in conjunction with their exhibit on North Carolina and World War I. The exhibit will open at 5 PM and the film will air at 6:30 PM, all this Friday.

The Pinhook is hosting popular Swedish singer and musician Jens Lekman who is performing on Friday at 9 PM. Also, 80s rock star Aimee Mann is playing at the Carolina Theatre on Friday as well, performing at 8 PM.

