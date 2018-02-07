Education: Bill Fletcher 2018 February Newsletter

Cary, NC – Thoughts for February 2018 from Bill Fletcher, Member of the Wake County Board of Education.

State Class Size Mandate has Unintended Consequences

The NC Senate now requires that state-funded positions first be used to reduce class size in K-3 to an average of 17 students. This leaves no teachers for art, music and PE. Parents are talking with legislators. Briarcliff Elementary PTA hosted Sens. Tamara Barringer & Jay Chaudhuri and Rep. Duane Hall. They saw firsthand the unintended consequences that adversely affect teaching and learning for so many students. A “no cost” solution for the State: return to the past practice of allowing the average class size to be 21 across the District and allow principals to have flexibility in organizing their schools to best serve their students. Let your senator know your concerns.

Big Ideas and Opportunities : Topics being discussed by the district

Create a performing arts and business of the arts magnet school on the Bobby Murray Chevrolet site.

Find the keys to unlock the learning potential of our most vulnerable students.

Explore the pros and cons of embracing more sustainability in school designs.

With municipalities, explore cooperative solutions to build schools at reasonable costs in redeveloping areas.

Redesign educational programs for small acreage site schools, e.g. 5 vs 20 acres.

Assure continued funding for new and remodeled or replaced school facilities.

How might we deal more effectively with snow and unsafe roads?

You Told Us What You Want in the Next Superintendent

Thousands of community members provided input on the qualities necessary in our next superintendent. Thank you. You may review the comments online. The application period closed January 31. The Board will begin review of applicants in February and conduct interviews in March. Our new superintendent should be in place by July 1.

A Metamorphosis in the Making – the New Lincoln Heights Magnet School

Board Schedules Discussions about School Assignment Objectives for 2018

When school feeder patterns have mismatched school calendars, what should the System do? Should some new schools, e.g. Alston Ridge Middle & Parkside Elementary, be opened on a multitrack calendar instead of the traditional calendar? And what should the District do to unravel the existing cross-calendar mismatches?

Watch both Board committee agendas for scheduled discussions.

Factoid #38

How long does a superintendent stay in a District? Dr. Merrill was with us for four years and retired after 40+ years of educational service. National average is 3.2 years.

Parent chats (except on holidays)

1st Thursday – 1 PM

Cary Chamber, 315 N Academy St., Cary

3rd Monday – 11 AM

Caribou Coffee shop, 109 SW Maynard Rd., Cary

Bill Fletcher school info: BFletcher@wcpss.net || Voice Mail: 919-694-8843 || Mobile: 919-880-5301

Story by Bill Fletcher, Member Wake County Board of Education. Photos courtesy of Bill Fletcher.