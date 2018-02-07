Weekend Events: Valentine’s Day, Downtown Food and Flea and More

Cary, NC – In the final weekend before Valentine’s Day, there are more romantic events around town, as well as the Downtown Food and Flea marketing returning and a local documentary screening at the Cary Theater.

Friday, February 9, 2018

Again this Friday and Saturday, Trillium Beauty is holding a pop-up Valentine’s Day shopping event. It includes gifts for Valentine’s Day and it is free to attend and opens at 8:30 AM both days.

The Cary Players is continuing its performance of the play “Almost, Maine” at the Cary Arts Center. It runs all this weekend, starting at 7 PM.

Warrior Tech OCR is holding a Parent’s Night Out event where parents can have their kids watched at this athletic center while they have a night to themselves. It runs from 6:30 to 9:30 PM for children aged 5 to 13.

Saturday, February 10, 2018

WakeMed Soccer Park is the site of a special Valentine’s Day running event. This has 5K, 10K and fun run options and couples are encouraged to run together. It starts at 11 AM with registration online.

The Cary Theater is screening the locally made documentary “Sitting at God’s Table” about Triangle religious leaders discussing their views and how to bridge religious divisions in society. It starts at 7 PM and has a Q&A with the director and editor afterwards.

The Halle Cultural Arts Center is holding a jazz concert with a variety of Triangle musicians coming together to make music. It starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is back in Downtown Cary in Ashworth Village. It starts at noon with local food, crafts, arts, beers, music and more.

The Cary Theater is playing Oscar-winning movies all this week on Sundays in the build-up to the Academy Awards. This Sunday, see the 2008 Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire, starting at 2 PM

Around the Triangle

Adult Nights: Mardi Gras is a pre-Mardi Gras event at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. It features jazz music, prizes, trivia and visitors can tour the museum. It starts at 7 PM this Friday.

Beer Durham is holding its annual stout party with special stouts as well as flights and draft specials. It starts at 5 PM on Friday.

Folk icon Arlo Guthrie is performing at Durham’s Carolina Theatre this Saturday, starting at 8 PM.

