2018 Guide to Valentine’s Day in Cary

Cary, NC – This Valentine’s Day, and in the days leading up to it, has a lot of fun in store, from fun couples’ events to locations for romantic evenings.

Family Events

Parent/Child Dance is a dance for dads with their daughters and moms with their sons. Taking place at the Cary Ballet Conservatory, there are dances on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 6:30 PM for children of all ages. In addition to dancing with DJ music, refreshments, free professional photo and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the non-profit Cary Ballet Company.

Sole Mates is a 5K or 10K race where you can bring your partner and combine your times to see which couple is the fastest. Also, this particular run will take the usual “Hill” course at WakeMed Soccer Park but it will be run backwards so you will run down the hill more than you run up it. It takes place at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Register through Fit and Able.

On Valentine’s Day, Barnes & Noble is holding a children’s storytime event for the story “How Do Dinosaurs Say I Love You?” about how these ancient creatures showed love to their children and to one another. This starts at 10 AM.

Fine Dining

Verandah at the Mayton Inn is holding a special Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 to 10 PM with a variety of appetizers and entrée options.

Wine Away Friday is every Friday at 7 PM at Chatham Hill Winery, with live music and wine for sampling or by glass and bottle, plus opportunities to sit inside or out under the stars.

Kababish Café is holding a Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 to 9 PM with live music. Reservations at 919-377-8794.

Academy Street Bistro is having a Valentine’s Day dinner with the restaurant open until 9 PM. Reservations at 919-377-0509.

The Umstead Hotel is putting on a Valentine’s Day dinner on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. This will be a four-course dinner with a dessert. Reservations at 919-447-4050.

Your Pie in Cary is having a Valentine’s Day special with two pizzas, two beers and two tours of Fortnight Brewery for $25.

Shopping Opportunities

As a last chance to get Valentine’s Day gifts, Downtown Food and Flea is on Sunday, December 11, 2018 at Ashworth Village. There will be arts, crafts, locally made food, beer, wine and live music to entertain you while you’re there.

Trillium Beauty is holding a Valentine’s Day market on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10, 2018. There will be jewelry, pastries, clothing, cosmetics and more gifts. Organized and sponsored by the Share the Wealth network.

Shows and Music

The Cary Players will be performing the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” all this weekend, playing at 7 PM at the Cary Arts Center. It runs until Sunday, February 11, 2018.

The Halle Cultural Arts Center is holding a pre-Valentine’s Day jazz concert with musicians from around the Triangle. The show takes place Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Art is holding a champagne and chocolate pairing event on Valentine’s Day. Move from station to station comparing different foods and drinks, with additional drinks available to purchase. It starts at 7 PM.

The Cookery in Durham is holding a “indulgent” dining event with a gourmet four-course meal for two. It starts at 7 PM on Valentine’s Day.

Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill is holding a special Valentine’s Day show with images of the stars and ancient stories and myths about love reflected in constellations. The shows start at 7 and 8:30 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Liz West, Randy Jordan and Jessica Spengler.