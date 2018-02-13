Chocolate Smiles Prepares for Big Valentine’s Rush

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – According to Melanie Williams, owner of Chocolate Smiles in Downtown Cary, there are four major chocolate holidays. Valentine’s Day is one of those days and with the holiday around the corner, the chocolate store is preparing for another surge in customers.

Creating a Valentine’s Day Box

Chocolate Smiles, located on W Chatham Street, has more than a dozen varieties of truffles at the entrance of their store to prepare for the holiday, with 10 new flavors added just for this occasion.

“Truffles are always our most popular item at Valentine’s Day,” Williams said. “And they’re all handmade right here in the store.”

The truffles come in a wide variety – nuts or no nuts, several kinds of chocolate, added flavors inside and out. Chocolate Smiles carries boxes for people to fill on their own or they can pick out a pre-made variety pack.

“There are lots of different people out there with all kinds of tastes,” Williams said.

Valentine’s Day is one of Chocolate Smiles’ busiest days of the year and Williams said it is not unusual in the proceeding week to have lines filling up the store or even extending past the door, and these lines only get longer as Valentine’s Day approaches.

“I highly encourage coming in early to place orders in advance,” Williams said.

In her years selling chocolates and gifts on Valentine’s Day, Williams said she has seen giving candies as a way to show how much people care about a loved one and can lead to new traditions.

“We have people come in to fill up the same box for decades,” Williams said.

Chocolate Smiles is located at 312 W Chatham St. in Suite 101.

Story and photos by Michael Papich.