Weekend Events: Bird Count, Folk Music and More

Cary, NC – This weekend will have the Great Backyard Bird Count for nature-lovers, several concerts for music-lovers and various classes and workshops for a mix of events.

Thursday, February 15, 2018

The Cary Chamber of Commerce is having a luncheon and networking event for business women in the area. It takes place at Prestonwood Country Club at noon, with a talk by Briles Johnson, Executive Director of the Women’s Business Center of North Carolina. Registration is online.

Write It! Kids Lit! is a workshop and discussion at West Regional Library, with author Ryan Bliss talking about the challenges and opportunities in writing for young audiences. It starts at 6:30 PM.

Friday, February 16, 2018

The Cary MacGregor Rotary Club is holding a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser at Noah’s Event Venue in Morrisville. This will benefit both the Rotary Club and Life Experiences, Inc. There will be food, drinks, music, raffles and more, with masks and costumes encouraged. It starts at 6 PM.

vomFASS at Waverly Place is holding a class on making tapas, the Spanish appetizer dish. The class will make a variety of recipes and starts at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting acoustic trio “Ten Strings and a Goat Skin” which blends traditional folk music and comedy to entertain audiences. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, February 17, 2018

The Great Backyard Bird Count is this Saturday, and while you can participate anywhere, Marla Dorrel Park is hosting a get-together with bird experts to help you with identification and refreshments afterwards. The count at Marla Dorrel Park starts at 10 AM.

Warrior Tech OCR in Morrisville is holding a UNAA qualifier event for teenagers and adults. This is the first UNAA qualifier event in the Triangle and starts at 11 AM. Spectators can also come and watch participants try and make it through the obstacle course.

The Cary Theater is holding a stand-up comedy event with comedians Tom Simmons and Mark Brady. Simmons has been performing for more than 20 years and has been featured on Comedy Central, Showtime, Laughs on Fox and more. Brady is a Raleigh-based comedian and winner of North Carolina’s Funniest 2016 held by Goodnights Comedy. The show starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, February 18, 2018

Leading up to the Academy Awards, the Cary Theater is playing Oscar-winning films. This Sunday, they are playing the legal drama “Kramer vs. Kramer,” starting at 2 PM.

The Page-Walker Arts and History Center is hosting North Carolina Symphony concertmaster Brian Reagin, who will be playing a Lorezno and Tomasso Carcassi violin made in 1763. The performance starts at 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Kennedy Theatre in Downtown Raleigh is hosting the world premiere of local play “Pooled.” It runs all this weekend, with a mix of acting and music with gospel, R&B and blues.

L.O.V.E. the Musical is a romantic musical show at Imurj in Raleigh. It includes a mix of original and classic love songs, all performed by local musicians. It starts at 7:30 PM this Friday and Saturday.

The Hayti Heritage Film Festival is a film festival in Durham with shorts and feature-length films focused on the African-American experience from an international mix of directors. It runs this weekend at the St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation.

Photos by Timothy Tolle, Warrior Tech OCR and David Lindquist.