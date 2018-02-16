SearStone Starts Expansion of Health Care Facility

Cary, NC – SearStone broke ground this week on expanding Brittany Place, its health care facility.

On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, SearStone held its official groundbreaking on a project that will expand Brittany Place to 39 beds for residents at the Cary continuing care retirement community.

The expanded facilities will include nine skilled nursing beds and six assisted living beds.

SearStone first opened in 2012 and Stan Brading, board chairman for Samaritan Housing Foundation, owners of SearStone, said the time had come for growing their health care resources.

“Early in 2016, we recognized the need for more health care beds to serve our residents,” Brading said. “We knew we wanted to build on our existing land, and we closed on our bond financing in December of 2016.”

SearStone is currently in the second phase of its development with future plans for expansion. It is located at 17001 Searstone Dr.

