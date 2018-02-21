Weekend Events: Art Loop, African-American Celebration and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is packed with events, with Cary’s Final Friday Art Loop, numerous musical performances and much more.

Thursday, February 22, 2018

The Cary Theater is giving audiences a chance to check out short films from around the world with the 19th Animation Show of Shows, screening at 2 and 9 PM. Also, the Cary Theater is playing the documentary City of Ghosts about local journalists reporting on ISIS at 7 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting this Thursday. It is a good way to learn about what’s going on in town and it starts at 6:30 PM at Cary Town Hall.

Friday, February 23, 2018

Cary Art Loop is back in Cary on the final Friday of the month, with artist receptions in galleries, museums, public buildings and more all over town. All shows start at 6 PM with a list of locations online.

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre is holding a musical take on the Wizard of Oz story with a live performance. This show runs all this weekend at the Cary Arts Center, starting at 7:30 PM on Friday, then also playing at 3 PM on Sunday.

The Cary Theater is hosting a performance by acoustic musicians Claire Holley and Eliot Bronson. This show, presented by Six String, starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Fortnight Brewing is holding an English breakfast event to celebrate the brewery’s fourth anniversary. There will be an 8 and 9 AM seating, all taking place at the brewery on SW Maynard Road.

The Cary Theater is celebrating Black History Month with the 22nd Annual African-American Celebration with music performances and a panel on healthy eating, starting at 11 AM. Also, there will be a screening of Oscar-nominated shorts later that day, with the narrative shorts at 7 PM and documentary shorts at 9 PM.

The Enloe Music Outreach Club will be performing at the Cary Senior Center, with solo and duet performances. The show is for people aged 50 and older, all starting at 3 PM.

Around the Triangle

Assassins is a Tony-winning musical being performed at Pullen Park’s outdoor theater. It is a comedy musical about the history of presidential assassins in America. It starts at 7 PM this Friday and runs until Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Popular blues artist Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton is performing at Raleigh’s Fletcher Theater on Friday. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Bedlam Hamlet is a deconstructed version of the classic play Hamlet being performed at Durham’s Duke Arts Center. It runs from Thursday to Sunday, starting at 7 PM each day except fro 2 PM on Sunday.

