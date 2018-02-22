Business Bits: Park West Village, New Restaurants and More

Cary, NC – In this month’s business bits, there’s news about what businesses will go into the Gander Mountain building in Park West Village, as well as several new restaurants opening up and new salons and gyms in town.

Park West Village

The former Gander Mountain building in Morrisville’s Park West Village now has at least one new tenant. Instead of one business filling the roughly 50,000 square foot store, it is being divided into three separate stores. Craft store Michaels is the first confirmed lease in this space, taking a 23,500 square foot parcel in that building.

New Restaurants

Rolled ice cream and boba tea store Milk Lab is open in the Wellington Park Shopping Center off of Tryon Road. The store opened in December 2017.

Coming soon to Cary is Durham-based Japanese restaurant Zen Fish, coming to Weston Corners.

Also, Firehouse Subs is coming into Centrum at Crossroads, taking the former Qdoba location.

Exercise and Beauty

Martial arts gym CKO Kickboxing opened early this month in Hemlock Plaza off of Kildaire Farm Road and Penny Road.

Also, pilates gym Club Pilates is now open at Parkside Town Commons.

And beauty salon A Site Salon is coming to the Bradford.

Other Business News

Investment and management firm MDO Holdings has purchased the SW Maynard Road property where Barnes & Noble currently is.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Park West Village and Michael Papich. Business Bits is sponsored in part by Elegant Stitches in Cary.