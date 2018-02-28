March 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – With the 90th Academy Awards on the first Sunday of March, the Cary Theater will be playing many Oscar-nominated films as well as other new independent films and some classic Westerns.

Oscar Nominees

Oscar-Nominated Documentary Short Films – Thursday, March 1 at 2 PM

Oscar-Nominated Live Action Short Films – Thursday, March 1 at 9 PM

Oscar-Nominated Animated Short Films – Saturday, March 3 at 9:30 PM

90th Academy Awards with Red Carpet Party – Sunday, March 4 at 8 PM

The Florida Project – Thursday, March 8 at 7 PM; Saturday, March 10 at 9:30 PM

I, Tonya – Thursday, March 8 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, March 10 at 7 PM; Thursday, March 15 at 2 and 7 PM

The Disaster Artist – Thursday, March 22 at 7 PM; Friday, March 23 at 7 PM; Saturday, March 24 at 9 PM; Thursday, March 29 at 2 and 9 PM

Documentaries

Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America, presented by Diamante – Saturday, March 3 at 7 PM

Faces Places – Sunday, March 4 at 2 PM; Thursday, March 8 at 2 PM

Two Trains Runnin’ – Thursday, March 15 at 9:30 PM; Saturday, March 17 at 7 PM; Sunday, March 18 at 2 PM; Thursday, March 22 at 2 and 9:15 PM

Istanbul Notes, presented by American-Turkish Association of North Carolina – Saturday, March 17 at 2 PM

Jane – Saturday, March 17 at 9 PM; Friday, March 23 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, March 24 at 7 PM; Sunday, March 25 at 2 PM; Thursday, March 29 at 7 PM; Friday, March 30 at 7 PM

Classic Westerns

As a special feature, the Cary Theater is running several classic Western films at the end of March and beginning of April.

Shane – Friday, March 30 at 9 PM

The Searchers – Saturday, March 31 at 7 PM

Stagecoach – Saturday, March 31 at 9:30 PM

The Outlaw Josey Wales – Sunday, April 1 at 2 PM

Live Entertainment

Theatre Café – Tuesday, March 6 at 7 PM

An Evening with Michelle Malone, presented by Six String – Friday, March 9 at 8 PM

Tosca from the Royal Opera House – Sunday, March 11 at 2 PM

Comedy Night with Mia Jackson and Viet Huynh – Friday, March 16 at 8 PM

Other Film Events

19th Animation Show of Shows – Thursday, March 1 at 7 PM

The Rules of the Game – Friday, March 2 at 7 PM

Maigret & the St. Fiacre Case – Friday, March 2 at 9:30 PM

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, March 7 at 7 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, March 20 at 7 PM

Cinema Overdrive Series: Dracula vs. Frankenstein – Wednesday, March 21 at 7:30 PM

