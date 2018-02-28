Weekend Events: Cary Kite Festival, Oscar Films and More

Cary, NC – As the Spring weather officially comes to Cary, there are lots of events this weekend, including the Cary Kite Festival, a performance by the Cary Town Band, Academy Award-nominated shorts at the Cary Theater and much more.

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Parent Chats is an opportunity for parents of Wake County Public School System students to ask questions and get updates from Bill Fletcher, Wake County School Board member. It starts at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

In advance of the Oscars, the Cary Theater is playing the nominees for short films. This Thursday, see the short documentary and short live film nominees at 2 and 9 PM respectively. Then on Saturday, the nominated animated films will play at 9:30 PM.

Mac’s Tavern is holding their Bluegrass Night with local band The Grass Cats performing. It starts at 8 PM.

Friday, March 2, 2018

Wine Away Friday is a weekly event at Chatham Hill Winery with music and wine to enjoy indoors and out. This week’s band is Half Past Six, with jazz music blended with Ballad, Swing, Blues and Latin sound. It starts at 7 PM.

The Cary Town Band is playing a circus-themed concert at the Cary Arts Center. This free concert includes “Thunder and Blazes,” “Walking Frog,” “The Crimson Pedal,” “Barnum & Bailey’s Favorite” and more, with the show starting at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, March 3, 2018

Snow Day at Waverly Place is a sledding event with snow brought in. The sledding starts at 11 AM with tickets for different times online.

The Cary Kite Festival is back at Bond Park in its 23rd year. Come out with your kite and possibly win certificates and awards in a variety of categories. It starts at 12:30 PM.

The Cary Classical Concert Series is back with the Furman University Chamber String Orchestra under direction of Thomas Joiner performing for free. The concert will be preceded by masterclasses at 1 PM and a talk for the parents at 2:15 PM, which will discuss the topics of raising musical children and what to expect from a musical career. Donations welcome to benefit Habitat for Humanity. The concert starts at 3 PM at St. Francis United Methodist Church.

Sunday, March 4, 2018

West Regional Library is holding a class on vegetable gardening. This is for beginners and has free lessons on planning, planting, managing common problems and harvesting vegetables from North Carolina Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. It starts at 1:30 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting Opera Xpress as they put on a musical performance of the story of the Billy Goats Gruff. This is an event for children starting at 3 PM, part of the Marvelous Music Family Series.

The Cary Theater is holding an Academy Awards watching party, complete with a red carpet. It opens up at 8 PM and attendance is free.

Around the Triangle

As part of First Friday, Circa 1888 in Downtown Raleigh is having a live jazz music event with musician David Riddick. Admission is only $1 or free with a Circa 1888 membership, starting at 9 PM.

The North Carolina Museum of Art is holding an interactive music event this Friday, with food, a chance to meet Superchunk co-founder Laura Ballance and a screening of the film “High Fidelity.” It kicks off at 7:30 PM.

All this weekend, the Carolina Theater in Durham is playing a festival of classic animated films from around the world, with a focus on Japanese anime films from directors such as Hayao Miyazaki and Satoshi Kon.

