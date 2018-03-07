Weekend Events: Downtown Food and Flea, Basant Bahar and More

Cary, NC – The weather may be bracing this weekend but it is still Spring, which means lots of fun Spring events such as line dancing, Downtown Food and Flea, Basant Bahar and more.

For a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Friday, March 9, 2018

Line Dancing Gone Green is a St. Patrick’s Day themed line dancing event at the Cary Senior Center. It is for people aged 55 and older and everyone is encouraged to wear some green and bring a dish to share. It starts at noon.

The Cary Theater is hosting musician Michelle Malone as she performs her unique acoustic music. The show is presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

To see more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Farmers Markets are open this Saturday morning, with the Western Wake Farmers Market at 260 Town Hall Drive in Morrisville and the Downtown Cary Winter Market at the Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary. These markets open at 8 AM and 9 AM respectively.

The USA National Baseball Complex is hosting a Preseason NCAA Division II Challenge from Friday to Sunday. See teams from around the country, with games going on all throughout the day starting at 1 PM on Friday and 11 AM on Saturday and Sunday.

There are more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, March 11, 2018

Downtown Food and Flea is open in Ashworth Village in Downtown Cary, with local crafts, arts, food, beer, wine and more, plus live music. It all starts at noon.

Basant Bahar is a music and dance event by Hum Sum. This is part of an Indian celebration of the start of Spring and it is free and open to the public. It takes place at 3 PM at the Cary Arts Center.

And you can see more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

All this weekend, comedian Gary Gulman is performing at Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh. On Friday and Saturday, Gulman will be performing twice at night.

This weekend and next, Kennedy Theatre in Downtown Raleigh is performing a kids’ version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This version includes lots of music and dancing, with different times each day.

Musicians Adrianne Lenker and Nick Hakim will be performing at Motorco in Durham, with vivid and psychedelic sounds. The concert starts at 8 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Kurt Hilton.