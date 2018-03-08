St. Patrick’s Day 2018 Events in Cary

Cary, NC – With St. Patrick’s Day coming soon, there are many events around Cary and Morrisville to celebrate Irish culture and traditions. To get in on the action, here’s a guide to help you find events and fun things to do.

Reminder: St. Patrick’s Day takes place on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Cultural Events

The Cary Senior Center is holding an Irish line dancing event. It is free to attend and is for people aged 55 and older. Dancers are encouraged to wear green and bring a dish to share. It takes place on Friday, March 9 at noon.

Doherty’s Irish Pub is celebrating with a full day of music and dancing on St. Patrick’s Day. Music starts at 3 PM and then continues until midnight with Irish dancing and bagpipes mixed in, all taking place on Saturday, March 17.

Irish Bar and Pub Experiences

Patrick Jane’s Bar and Bistro is celebrating the holiday with drink specials on Irish beer and food. There will also be live music starting at 3 PM, all taking place on Saturday, March 17.

Tra Li Irish Pub at 3107 Grace Park Dr. in Morrisville can give locals an Irish pub experience with food and drinks just like they have in the old country.

Fortnight Brewing at 1006 SW Maynard Rd. brews traditional British and Irish-style beers and will have food trucks all day long on St. Patrick’s Day, plus live music starting at 7 PM on Saturday, March 17.

Rally Point Sports Grill at 837 Bass Pro Ln. is holding a St. Patrick’s Day party with live music by DJ B4 starting at 10 PM and drink specials on Irish drinks on Saturday, March 17.

Around the Triangle

The Raleigh St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 10 AM on Fayetteville Street and leads into a large festival with dancing, music, crafts, food and more that is open until 7 PM, all on Saturday, March 17.

Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub at 427 W Main St. in Durham is holding a free St. Patrick’s Day starting at 12:30 PM and running all the way into the late night. It is family friendly until 9 PM and takes place Saturday, March 17.

Know of any more St. Patrick’s Day events? Let us know.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Ted Buckner, Giuseppe Milo and Doherty’s Irish Pub.