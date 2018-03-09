Education: Bill Fletcher 2018 March Newsletter

Wake County, NC – Thoughts for March 2018 from Bill Fletcher, Member of the Wake County Board of Education.

Legislature Eases Class Size Mandate Timetable

Members of the NC Senate finally responded to thousands of parent and teacher requests to phase in the reduction of class sizes in grades K-3. They also began allocating specific funding for classes such as art, music and PE. The legislation is a little like novacain – it postpones the pain for now. This action clarifies the near term financial challenges as Wake builds its next operating budget. The need for additional classrooms remains a burden on local property tax payers. Let me say thank you who took the time to speak with your legislator. Now reach out again and say “Thanks”!

Student Safety is Our Number One Concern!

We are all feeling anxious about safety precautions and safeguards in our schools. Over the past decade the schools have been installing automatic doors, ID tag entry systems, new procedures for entering a school after classes begin, registering visitors and volunteers – including background checks, and much more. Rest assured WCPSS will continue to assess our security systems and implement new technology and procedures when appropriate.

28 of Wake’s Magnet Schools Recognized Nationally

These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.

ELEMENTARY Conn Brooks Hunter Wendell Wiley Farmington Wds Brentwood Fox Fuller Green Powell Smith Stough Washington Zebulon MIDDLE Daniels East Garner Ligon Martin Moore Square Carnage Carroll East Millbrook West Millbrook HIGH Athens Enloe Wake STEM Vernon Malone

Congratulations to all!

National Data on Access to Good Schools is Alarming!

RealtyTrac recently published that 65% of home buyers cannot afford to live near “good” schools. While their data set did not include Wake County, locally we know we have disparate performance across the county. One of the District’s core beliefs: “We will eliminate the ability to predict student achievement based on race, ethnicity or socio-economic condition.”

Efforts have been underway for months with mixed results. Now is the time to ramp up the specific resources poor performers need – more time with a great teacher, opportunities to find their voice and counseling on strategies to deal with their specific adverse experiences. Local funding must augment state resources to produce results.

The Temporary Superintendnet asked: “What is the Problem We are Trying to Solve?

Thank you Dr.Burns. Sometimes we get too deep in the data and reports and minutia. It is time for a review of how the avalable resources are being deployed to achieve the community’s desired outcome for thie students: By 2020 annually graduate 95% of student prepared for citizenship, college or career.

Factoid # 39

How many books did Wake elementary students read in the Carolina Hurricanes 2020 READvolution? All Wake elementary schools were challenged to read 2020 books and students were challenged to read 20 minutes every day. More than 258,000 books were read as part of the Carolina Hurricanes 20th anniversary celebration.

Parent chats (except on holidays)

1st Thursday – 1 PM

Cary Chamber, 315 N Academy St., Cary

3rd Monday – 11 AM

Caribou Coffee shop, 109 SW Maynard Rd., Cary

