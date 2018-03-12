Potential for Cary Snow in March

Cary, NC – If the weather in Cary hasn’t been strange enough, forecasts are predicting snow this Monday afternoon. Here’s the latest weather information we have, plus predictions of how long it will last.

Snow in March

It’s been raining all this weekend in the Triangle, with the rain getting especially strong on Sunday and Monday. With all that rain combined with low temperatures, forecasts are predicting snow to form on Monday afternoon, March 12, 2018.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at noon and lasting until the end of the day. Other weather outlets are predicting snow to start falling between 1 and 3 PM. Current temperatures are above freezing but with wind speeds between eight and 11 miles per hour, this can be enough to create snow conditions.

Total snow predicted is one to two inches, with sleet included.

Temperatures will remain low throughout the week but there will be more sun on Wednesday and Thursday, so expect snow and sleet to dissipate then.

How to Prepare

The wet snow this particular storm is bringing will create significant driving obstacles. Avoid driving if you can. If you have to drive, reduce speed and give yourself plenty of space to hit your breaks. If you begin sliding, do not slam on the breaks. Instead, turn the steering wheel in the same direction that the rear of the vehicle is sliding. If the rear of your car is sliding right, turn the wheel to the right.

If you are walking in the snow and sleet, make sure you have sturdy shoes with rubbery soles to reduce slipping. Avoid walking in the street because if a car coming toward you starts to slide or lose control, that car will not be able to avoid you.

Visibility will also be reduced so use headlights if you are driving or bring a flashlight if you are walking.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and Hal Goodtree.