Weekend Events: St. Patrick’s Day, Page-Walker Play, Concert Singers of Cary and More

Cary, NC – It’s St. Patrick’s Day this weekend and there are lots of events to celebrate Irish heritage and culture. In addition, you can enjoy a new play starting at the Page-Walker Center, a stand-up comedy show, a performance by the Concert Singers of Cary and more.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar

Thursday, March 15, 2018

The Cary Senior Center is holding its annual health fair with health and wellness experts, health screenings, pharmacy consultations and more for people aged 55 and older. It is free to attend but certain screenings will need advance registration. It goes from 9:30 AM to 1 PM.

Every third Thursday, St. Francis United Methodist Church is having a discussion of the famous civil rights book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” It is open to the public and it starts at 7 PM.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, March 16, 2018

The Cary Ballet Company is presenting their Spring Works show, with a mix of dances from different ballets. It runs this Friday and Saturday, starting on Friday at 7 PM at the Cary Arts Center.

The Page-Walker History and Arts Center is holding a performance of the classic existential play “No Exit” this weekend and next. It all starts on Friday at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a stand-up comedy show with comedians Mia Jackson and Viet Nuynh. Jackson has performed on Viceland, competed on Last Comic Standing and has appeared in films and TV while Nuynh jokes about his experiences as an Asian-American in the South. The show starts at 8 PM.

To see more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, March 17, 2018

This Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day, so check out our list of events across Cary.

The Cary Downtown Park is celebrating Arbor Day with a family-friendly event about trees and a chance to talk to a certified arborist. There will also be local food and entertainment, starting at 1 PM.

Istanbul Notes is a documentary screening presented by the American Turkish Association of North Carolina. The documentary follows five musicians living abroad in Turkey and won “Best Documentary Film” prize at the Boston Turkish Film Festival. It starts at 2 PM at the Cary Theater.

The Concert Singers of Cary are performing a concert with music from prominent French composers. This concert, which includes the Symphonic Choir and Chamber Choir, takes place at 7:30 PM at St. Francis United Methodist Church.

You can find more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, March 18, 2018

Barnes and Noble on SE Maynard Road is holding an author event with children’s author Heather Ryan. Ryan will be reading from her book “The Lucky Few” in conjunction with Gigi’s Playhouse to talk about parenthood and raising children with Down Syndrome. The event starts at 2 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing the documentary “Two Trains Runnin'” this weekend, telling the story of young musicians and young activists who traveled to Mississippi in the 1960s during the Civil Rights era. The documentary airs throughout the weekend and at 2 PM this Sunday.

And there are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

The Raleigh St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 10 AM on Fayetteville Street and leads into a large festival with dancing, music, crafts, food and more that is open until 7 PM, all on Saturday, March 17.

Meymandi Concert Hall is hosting a Celtic music event this Friday and Saturday with different times each day, with dance, fiddling, flutes and more.

Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub at 427 W Main St. in Durham is holding a free St. Patrick’s Day starting at 12:30 PM and running all the way into the late night. It is family friendly until 9 PM and takes place Saturday, March 17.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos courtesy of Ted Buckner, Kurt Benrud and Denny Colvin.