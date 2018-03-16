Cary Road Closures Start Next Week, Stretching into June

Cary, NC – To complete Cary’s 2018 water main replacements, four roads in central Cary will be closed starting next Monday until the end of June.

Three of the four roads being closed are close together: Warren Avenue and Ralph Drive in between Walnut Street and E Cornwall Road as well as Ellynn Drive in between Ralph Drive and E Cornwall Road. The fourth road is Balmoral Drive from Highland Trail to Brookgreen Drive.

The closures start at Monday, March 19 and last until Friday, June 29, 2018.

These are residential roads and the town says driveway access for residents will remain available. Also, school bus, mail delivery and garbage and recycling routes will not be altered or impacted.

To get around most of the the road closures, Walnut Street and Kildaire Farm Road act as arteries to connect to other, smaller roads that can link around. Taking Walnut Street and Kildaire Farm Road to E Cornwall Road will get drivers around those three closures, or taking Walnut Street to Tanglewood Drive can also give drivers access.

For the Balmoral Drive closure, Brookgreen Drive and Lochcarron Lane will be the best way for drivers to bypass the closed road.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Google Maps and Michael Papich.