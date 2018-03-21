More Snow in Cary Possible This Weekend

Cary, NC – If snow last week wasn’t strange enough, this morning Cary residents woke up to see flakes falling from the sky even later into Spring. But there may be even more snow coming later this weekend.

This morning– Wednesday, March 21, 2018 – the past few days of rain gave way to light snowfall. There is more rain projected later today so a few more flakes may come down but otherwise it was not enough to impact transportation.

A mix of low temperatures, winds, precipitation and cloud cover to block warming sunlight resulted in Cary still getting snow in Spring. North Carolina is direct in the path of the polar front jet stream so our Winters are always hard to predict and can result in many different weather events week to week and year to year.

With that said, it may not come as a surprise anymore that Cary may get more snow on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Like the snow Wednesday morning, it will likely not be enough to cause any transportation halts or even delays, though any precipitation is a reason to be cautious when driving since it can reduce visibility and tire traction.

Temperatures will remain low throughout the rest of the week and rain is coming in Saturday, March 24, 2018. Forecasts say that rain will continue into Sunday, when temperatures drop even more due to high wind speeds. Altogether, it can result in snow showers that morning. If it is cold enough to stick to the ground, cloud cover on Sunday and Monday may keep it there until we get more sun on Tuesday.

So if you missed an opportunity to take some photos of the snow this morning, plan for Sunday to show friends and family in the North that yes, we get snow too.

Story by staff reports. Photos by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and Inger Maaike.