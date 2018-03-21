Weekend Events: Midtown Square Festival, North Carolina Courage and More

Cary, NC – This weekend has a lot of big events, with Midtown Square Festival at Bond Brothers, the North Carolina Courage play their first home game of 2018 and much more.

Thursday, March 22, 2018

Morrisville’s Transportation Fair is an event for people to learn about transportation projects in Morrisville, including the Morrisville Carpenter Road widening, McCrimmon Parkway’s construction and much more. It takes place at Morrisville’s Fire Station 1 at 4 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding a meeting at Cary Town Hall at 6:30 PM. This is a good way to learn about what’s going on in town and what developments may be coming.

Barnes & Noble is hosting an author event with Scott Mason, television reporter and golf announcer, who is discussing his book “Faith and Air: The Miracle List.” The author event starts at 7 PM.

Friday, March 23, 2018

vomFASS in Waverly Place is holding a pasta and salad making class this Friday, which will be teaching participants how to make fresh Pappardelle pasta, multiple kinds of pasta sauce, vinaigrettes and Focaccia bread. It starts at 6:30 PM with registration online.

The Page-Walker Arts and History Center is continuing to host a performance of “No Exit” by Pequod Productions and the Cary Playwrights Forum. The show runs all this weekend, kicking off at 7:30 PM on Friday.

The Cary Theater is playing independent films and documentaries all weekend long, with comedy biopic The Disaster Artist playing at 7 PM on Friday and Jane Goodall documentary Jane playing at 9:15 PM.

Saturday, March 24, 2018

Green Hope High School is holding its Arts In Motion event, with the Green Hope Band Boosters in conjunction with the Atlantic Indoor Association. It starts at 8 AM.

Midtown Square Festival is an event at Bond Brothers Beer Company. It starts at noon with food and crafts vendors, live music, timed cask releases, all culminating with a performance by Oak & Ash at 5:30 PM.

The North Carolina Courage play their first home game of the new season against the Portland Thorns. That match starts at 3:30 PM.

Sunday, March 25, 2018

Asha Holi is a Holi celebration to raise money for Asha for Education, which provides education to underprivileged children in India. There will be music, dancing, food and much more, starting at 11 AM at 1520 Morrisville Pkwy.

The Cary Jaycees are holding a pie contest, with a barbecue dinner included. Bring your best pies for a chance to win prizes, all starting at 3 PM at the Fairview Community Center.

Koka Booth Amphitheater is starting up its “WakeMed Movies by Moonlight” series back up, starting with a screening of “Coco.” Doors open at 7 PM and the movie starts screening at dusk.

Around the Triangle

A Night to Remember is a fundraising event at the Alzheimer’s Association of Raleigh. It is a cocktail party at Marbles’ Museum in Downtown Raleigh and live music. It starts at 7 PM this Friday.

Moonlight Cabaret is a musical comedy show at Moonlight Stage Company in Raleigh, all family friendly. It is both Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 PM.

The Bull City Black Theater Festival is a Durham festival out of the Manbites Dog Theater, with shows and arts performances running from Thursday to Saturday.

