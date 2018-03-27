April 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This month, the Cary Theater is playing collections of Alfred Hitchcock films, award-winning documentaries and much more.

New Independent Films

Wonder – Thursday, April 5 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, April 6 at 9:30 PM; Saturday, April 7 at 7 PM; Sunday, April 8 at 2 PM

The Insult – Thursday, April 5 at 9:30 PM; Friday, April 6 at 7 PM; Saturday, April 7 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, April 12 at 2 and 7 PM

Documentaries

I Am Not Your Negro, presented by Building Stronger Communities – Monday, April 16 at 6 PM

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene – Sunday, April 22 at 2 PM

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story – Thursday, April 26 at 2 PM; Friday, April 27 at 9 PM; Saturday, April 28 at 2 PM

Hitchcock Series

The Cary Theater will be playing a series of Alfred Hitchcock films, including talks about the craft of Hitchcock with 78/52 director Alexandre Philippe.

The Man Who Knew Too Much – Thursday, April 19 at 2 PM

Suspicion – Thursday, April 19 at 9 PM

Psycho – Friday, April 20 at 7 PM

Vertigo – Friday, April 20 at 9:15 PM

The Art and Craft of Alfred Hitchcock – Saturday, April 21 at 10 AM

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene, with Q&A with director Alexandre Philippe – Sunday, April 22 at 2 PM

Nazim Hikmet Festival

This Sunday, April 8, 2018 is the 10th annual Nazim Hikmet Poetry Festival at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center. But on Saturday, April 7 at 2 PM, the Cary Theater will be playing “The Blue-Eyed Giant,” a biopic about Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet.

Live Events

Jon Shain and Wyatt Easterling, presented by Six String – Friday, April 13 at 8 PM

Grandchild of Playslam, presented by Cary Playwrights’ Forum – Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 PM

Carmen at the Royal Opera House – Sunday, April 15 at 2 PM

Triangle’s Got Talent, presented by the Cary Teen Council – Saturday, April 21 at 6 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Buzz Sutherland and Tom Holaday – Saturday, April 28 at 8 PM

Other Film Events

The Outlaw Josey Wales – Sunday, April 1 at 2 PM

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, April 4 at 7 PM

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – Thursday, April 12 at 9:30 PM

Cinema Overdrive: Super Fuzz – Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 PM

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story – Thursday, April 19 at 7 PM

Red-Headed Woman – Friday, April 27 at 7 PM

Design for Living – Sunday, April 29 at 2 PM

