Weekend Events: Art Loop, Sip and Shop and More

Cary, NC – Fight the cold weather with fun events all around Cary, with Final Friday Art Loop, Waverly Place’s Sip and Shop fundraiser, the North Carolina Courage play at home and more.

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Chatham Street Wine Market is holding its weekly wine tasting event with a different guest pouring each time. It starts at 5 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a class on home gardening to grow fruits and vegetables year-round. Presented by local author and TV presenter Brie Arthur, it starts at 7 PM with registration online.

Friday, March 30, 2018

Waverly Place is holding its Sip and Shop fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Different stores around Waverly Place will have wines to sip as well as special deals. The event starts at 5 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is Cary’s art celebration at the end of every month, with artist receptions all over town, from museums to galleries to town buildings and more. All festivities start at 6 PM and you can track them online.

The Cary Theater, in addition to its usual documentaries and new independent films, is playing classic Western movies all this weekend. It kicks off on Friday with a screening of Shane at 9 PM.

Saturday, March 31, 2018

Good Hope Farm is having a volunteer workday. Volunteers will be helping with gourd tunneling and no prior experience is needed. Wear weather-appropriate clothes and bring sturdy shoes and a water bottle. It starts at 9 AM with a sign-up online.

Crossroads Plaza is doing an Easter Egg Hunt. It is free to attend and includes a bounce house, games, the Easter Bunny and more. It starts at 3 PM in front of the Crossroads Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The North Carolina Courage return home to take on Sky Blue FC. You can see the home women’s team try to make it back to championship contention with the game starting at 3 PM.

Around the Triangle

Legendary salsa band El Gran Combo will be performing at Raleigh’s The Ritz. This band, with more than 50 years of history, will be performing at 9 PM this Friday.

The Atomic Rhythm All Stars will be performing their unique jazz-swing mix at the Neptunes Parlour this Friday, starting at 8 PM.

The Durham Art Guild is holding its “Swing Into Spring” celebration this Friday. There will be live entertainment plus artists selling their works all over Morris Street, all starting at 6:30 PM.

