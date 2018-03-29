Fest in the West Returns to Western Cary

Cary, NC – Western Cary is growing faster than any other area in Wake County with new subdivisions seeming to pop up overnight. The area recently opened a new YMCA, a Publix grocery is coming soon and now they have an annual festival: Fest in the West. CaryCitizen is proud to partner once again with the Town of Cary to produce the third annual Fest in the West event on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

The festival promises to be one part Lazy Daze, one part food truck rodeo and another part local fair with contests and free activities in which attendees compete to win trophies.

What to Expect

The day kicks off at 11 AM with music on the WakeMed/ Parkside Eye Care Main Stage from The Martin County ramblers followed by the Blenders and headliner, Peak City Band.

The FREE Carolina Orthdontics & Children’s Dentistry Kid Zone includes an inflatable bouncer obstacle course, facepainting, games and crafts. New this year is a the Shaky Tail Farm Petting Zoo featuring llamas, miniature horses and lots of other critters. Get your photo taken at the Children’s Lighthouse Photo Booth dressed as a farm family! Prints are yours to keep.

The Aster Apartments Beer Garden will feature local breweries from Cary – Bond Brothers Beer Company, Fortnight Brewing, Jordan Lake Brewing Company – and new to Apex, Southern Peak Brewery. Purchases include a free souvenir beer cup while supplies last.

Like other signature events in Cary, Fest in the West includes a juried selection of local craft vendors in the Village of Arts and Crafts. The full list of vendors can be found on the website.

Come Hungry!

The food truck rodeo has a line up of 12 trucks selling everything from seafood and tacos to cupcakes and homemade Ice Cream. Vendors this year include local favorites Cousin’s Maine Lobster and FRESH. Local Ice Cream. For many who live out in western Cary, it may be their first chance to try these Downtown Cary regulars. The full list can be found here.

New this year to the food truck area is a 30 foot by 30 foot tent with picnic tables where festival-goers can enjoy some much-needed shade should the day be hot and sunny. Adjoining the food truck area is a second performance space where line dancing, a hoop jam and some teen bands from School of Rock will be performing.

Contests

For the third year, CaryCitizen brings to the festival two hilarious contests. At 12:30 PM a dozen people will compete in the Orangetheory Fitness Hillbilly Horseshoes in which contestants toss toilet seats to a target in bracketed play until a winner is declared. Later that afternoon, twelve pies are lined up for competitors to eat a whole blueberry pie in the Whole Foods Pie Eating Contest. These contests draw a big crowd and are really fun to watch and cheer on the contestants.

CaryCitizen is partnering with the Town of Cary to be able to bring this event to western Cary. Without the invaluable help of the Cary Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department and the Public Works team, Fest in the West would not be possible. They have provided sponsorship, guidance, labor and a wonderful location for everyone to enjoy. We, the staff of CaryCitizen, appreciate their continued help and support in this effort as they grow events and facilities out in the part of Cary west of NC-55 and NC-540.

Save the date, and check out a festival in western Cary!

Event Info

Fest in the West

Saturday, May 5, 2018

(Raindate May 6)

11 AM to 5 PM

USA Baseball National Training Complex

7445 Green Hope School Road, Cary, NC

(adjacent to Thomas Brooks Park)

Website: www.festinthewest.com

Facebook

Hashtag: #FestintheWest

Story by Lindsey Chester. Photos by Karen Healy.