Business Bits: West Cary Aldi, Relocations and More

Cary, NC – This past month saw lots of new business news in Cary, with a new Aldi opening, several restaurants opening their doors and multiple businesses relocated around town.

Groceries and Restaurants

In West Cary, off of Green Level Church Road, a new Aldi location opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Rolled ice cream store M Cool Ice Cream is now open in Preston Corners.

In High House Crossing, Indian restaurant and bakery Pastries N Chaat is now open.

Coming soon, Georgia-based seafood chain The Juicy Crab will be in Crossroads Plaza.

In Harrison Pointe, Nepali restaurant Everest Nepali Kitchen announced it will be opening.

Waverly Place announced the Triangle’s third MOD Pizza locations will be in the shopping center.

And while it is not food for humans, natural and holistic pet specialty retail store Hollywood Feed opened in Waverly Place.

Dance and Fitness

Dance studio Dancedormarions had its ribbon-cutting on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Harrison Pointe.

Group fitness studio F45 Training is now open in Stone Creek Plaza.

And martial arts studio CKO Kickboxing held its ribbon-cutting on Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Hemlock Plaza Shopping Center.

Other Business News

Downtown Cary’s Young Writer’s Institute on E Chatham Street is relocating in May. It will still be in Downtown Cary, but it will be in Chocolate Smiles Village.

Hair salon Twisted Scizzors has moved to the Preston Corners Shopping Center and is now open there.

The Umstead Hotel and Spa named Terri Nier as their new Director of Catering.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester.