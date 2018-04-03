Our Updated Downtown Dining Google Map

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – We’ve just updated our Downtown Dining Google Map and have included some new features including a Parking layer.

New Places to Eat & Drink Downtown

When we started our Downtown Dining Google Map about five years ago, there were 16 places to eat (or drink) in Downtown Cary. Today, that number stands at 29.

We love custom Google Maps. You should also check out our Cary Supermarkets Map.

Recent additions to the Dining map include Bottle Dog Brews and Bites (Chapel Hill Road), Annelore’s German Bakery (West Chatham Street) and Jordan Lake Brewery (East Durham Street).

There is a cluster of new food and drink place at the new/renovated Midtown Plaza (East Chatham Street) including Pro’s Epicurean, SideBar and Pizzeria Falusi. Around the corner on East Cedar Street you’ll find Postmaster.

Check out the New Map

Our Downtown Dining Map has had over 31,000 views. You can access it in two places:

Story, photos and Google Map by Hal Goodtree. Coverage on CaryCitizen is sponsored in part by Thai Spices & Sushi.