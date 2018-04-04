Weekend Events: Poetry Festival, Downtown Farmers Market and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is filled with big Cary events, from the Nâzim Hikmet Poetry Festival to the Downtown Cary Farmers Market opening back up to North Carolina FC returning to play a home game and more.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Parent Chats is a meeting with Wake County Board of Education member Bill Fletcher so parents can learn about updates and ask questions. It starts at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Cary.

The Cary Town Council is having its regular meeting at 6:30 PM at Town Hall. It is a good way to learn about what is going on in Cary.

Mac’s Tavern is hosting local band Heartshaped Jukebox, who will start performing at 9 PM.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, April 6, 2018

Family Style Fridays is a weekly event at the Mayton Inn with live music and dining on the porch. The dinner starts at 5 PM and the music runs from 6 to 9 PM.

Wine Away Friday is a wine event at Chatham Hill Winery, with live music starting at 7 PM. This week, it will be the Joe Francis Duo performing pop, jazz, bossa nova and more, with trivia starting at 9 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting a musical event as part of the Nâzim Hikmet Poetry Festival, with Turkish music including lyrics from popular Turkish poems. It starts at 8 PM.

There are more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, April 7, 2018

The Downtown Cary Farmers’ Market opens back up this Saturday, starting at 8 AM in front of the Ivey-Ellington House. There will be food, drinks, crafts, arts, music and more.

As part of the Nâzim Hikmet Poetry Festival, there will be a poetry workshop on Hikmet’s life and work at noon at the Cary Theater, followed by a screening of the Hikmet biopic “The Blue-Eyed Giant” at 2 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting Abraham Jam, a music event with musicians of three different religious backgrounds demonstrating togetherness through musical harmony. The concert starts at 8 PM.

North Carolina FC returns home to take on Indy Eleven at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

You can find more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, April 8, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is open at Fidelity Plaza with locally made crafts, arts, food, drinks and more. It starts at noon.

The Page-Walker Arts & History Center is hosting the 10th Annual Nâzim Hikmet Poetry Festival, with readings from this year’s winners and a key note speaker. It starts at 1 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing independent and international films “Wonder” and “The Insult” all this weekend. That includes this Sunday when the theater will play “Wonder” at 2 PM.

And you can see more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Folk music icon Art Garfunkel will be performing at Downtown Raleigh’s AJ Fletcher Opera Theater. The concert takes place this Friday starting at 8 PM.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Raleigh Half Marathon and 5K is this weekend, including a health and fitness expo both at the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, a 5K on Saturday and a half marathon on Sunday.

The Full Frame Documentary Festival is back in Durham from Thursday to Sunday. Many of these documentaries also get nominated for Academy Awards and they all screen at the Carolina Theater.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos courtesy of Hal Goodtree and the Nâzim Hikmet Poetry Festival.

Coverage sponsored in part by the Cary Chamber of Commerce annual membership drive.