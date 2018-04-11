Weekend Events: Cary Road Race, PlaySlam, Concerts and More

Cary, NC – The weather may be unpredictable but you can always count on a fun weekend in Cary. This weekend, there’s the Cary Road Race for runners, the Cary Playwrights’ Forum’s third annual PlaySlam show, multiple concerts and much more.

Thursday, April 12, 2018

The Cary Theater is screening independent and international films this weekend, including the Lebanese drama The Insult at 2 and 7 PM and the classic comedy The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at 9:30 PM.

Barnes & Noble on SW Maynard Road is holding a book club discussion of the book “Ready Player One,” recently turned into a blockbuster motion picture. The discussion is open to anyone and it starts at 7 PM.

Friday, April 13, 2018

The Cary Town Band is playing a special Friday the 13th concert, with songs all about bad luck. It is a free concert and it takes place at the Cary Arts Center at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting acoustic musicians Jon Shain and Wyatt Easterling. They are favorites at the Cary Theater and each have decades of tourist experience between them. The show is presented by Six String and starts at 8 PM.

Saturday, April 14, 2018

The Cary Road Race takes place this Saturday, starting in Downtown Cary. It includes a 5K run, five mile run and a fun run. The races start at 8:30 AM.

Dogs with Dad is an event at the Bond Park Boathouse for children aged four to 10 years old to eat hot dogs with parents and go out for boat rides on the lake. It all starts at 5:30 PM, with pre-registration required.

The Cary Playwrights’ Forum is holding their “Grandchild of PlaySlam” show, with quick-paced three-minute plays that audiences can vote on to see more. It takes place at the Cary Theater at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, April 15, 2018

Fortnight Brewing is holding a barbecue party, with food from Firewatch BBQ. There will also be pints for only $3, running from noon to 7 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing a live screening of the famous opera Carmen, performed at the Royal Opera House. It starts at 2 PM.

The Page-Walker Arts & History Center is holding a literary tea with African-American literature. The event is co-sponsored by the Ujima Group, Inc. and the Town of Cary. There will also be refreshments but space is limited to registrations, with the whole event starting at 3 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Southern Women’s Show is going on all this weekend at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, with vendors and boutiques from all around. It includes fashion shows, top chefs and celebrity guests, running from 10 AM to 6 PM each day.

Famous rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will be performing at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Raleigh. The concert starts at 8 PM on Friday.

Popular local folk musician Phil Cook will be performing at Durham’s Beyu Café this Friday, together with improv DJ Durty Dub. The show begins at 7 and 9 PM.

